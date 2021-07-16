AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

AVEO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

