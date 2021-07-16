AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 302,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $182.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

