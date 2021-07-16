Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

AXLA opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

