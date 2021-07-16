Axe (AXE) Trading Up 36.3% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $238,386.40 and $64,383.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.32 or 0.01217984 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

