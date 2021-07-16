Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 45,949 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 45,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $5,745,922.45.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

