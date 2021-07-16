B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $259.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

