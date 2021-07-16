B. Riley Lowers GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Neutral

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPX. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $348.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

