B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,639. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in INmune Bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.