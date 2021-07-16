B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDG opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

