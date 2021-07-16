Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €261.29 ($307.41).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR LIN opened at €247.70 ($291.41) on Monday. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €250.65 ($294.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €244.09. The company has a market cap of $128.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.