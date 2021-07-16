Baader Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

ETR:JEN opened at €24.02 ($28.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.83. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

