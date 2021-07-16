Baader Bank Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €29.18 ($34.33) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.