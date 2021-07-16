Baader Bank Reiterates “€7.63” Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €9.30 ($10.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of €8.57 ($10.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.06.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

