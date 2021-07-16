BABB (BAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,935.00

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BABB has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $304,935.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BABB Coin Profile

BAX is a coin. It launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,837,500,000 coins. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

