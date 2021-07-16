Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $987.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

