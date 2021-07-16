Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $83.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $84.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

