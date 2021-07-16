Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 578 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $356.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

