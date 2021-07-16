Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 1,971,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $1.79 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68.

BBAJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

