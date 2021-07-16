Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,939. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

