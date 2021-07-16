Band Protocol Price Hits $5.03 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00016069 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $176.89 million and approximately $34.16 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00801126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

