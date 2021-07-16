Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ BFC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. 9,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The company has a market cap of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank First by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

