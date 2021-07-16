Bank of America Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

EPA:AIR opened at €110.40 ($129.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.60. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

