Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BOCH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

