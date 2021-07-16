Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BOCH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.