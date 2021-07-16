Bank of Montreal Can Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

