Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

