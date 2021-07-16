Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 53,363 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

