Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 722.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 225.1% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 186,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 129,229 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $17,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

