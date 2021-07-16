Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

