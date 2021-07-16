Bao Finance Trading Up 28% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $693,081.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00108331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00146303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,210.39 or 1.00045113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

