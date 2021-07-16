Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €39.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

