Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of World Acceptance worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $166.43 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

