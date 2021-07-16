Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

