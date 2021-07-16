Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

