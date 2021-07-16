Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BTDPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

