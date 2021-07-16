Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.65.

ABX traded down C$0.66 on Friday, hitting C$26.16. 1,190,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,280. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

