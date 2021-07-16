Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill Purchases 25,000 Shares

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

Shares of BXRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,765. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

