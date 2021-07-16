Baz Token (BAZT) Price Down 89.5% This Week

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Baz Token has traded 89.5% lower against the dollar. One Baz Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Baz Token has a market cap of $762.93 and $2.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00144124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,387.96 or 0.99840679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About Baz Token

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

