BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,535 Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NORW. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 170,640 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 192.2% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65.

