Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

