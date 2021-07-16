Beacon Securities Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QIPT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

