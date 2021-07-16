Beacon Securities Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on QIPT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.