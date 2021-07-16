Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $857.56 or 0.02677531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00243687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00033791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.