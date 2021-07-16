Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. 6,061,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,249. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,298,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

