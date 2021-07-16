Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00035487 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $49.56 million and $1.61 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00106967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00146542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,892.51 or 1.00083156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,382,961 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

