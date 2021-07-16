Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.27%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air -2,617.28% -111.52% -78.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air $870,000.00 163.12 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -5.10

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air.

Summary

Beyond Air beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

