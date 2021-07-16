BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 375,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

