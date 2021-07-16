BHPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.40 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00146935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.54 or 0.99860680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

