B&I Capital AG Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

B&I Capital AG cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty accounts for 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,875. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.