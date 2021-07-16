Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 3.9% Higher

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.07. 2,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,118,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,136 shares of company stock worth $3,513,817. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

