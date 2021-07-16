BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 283.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $139,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 495,916 shares of company stock worth $31,518,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $60.74 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

