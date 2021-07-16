BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 305,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

BCAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get BioAtla alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,880 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $4,993,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,381,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,767,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.